Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.51 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Benchmark raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.40. 803,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

