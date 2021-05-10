Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 2,934,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.