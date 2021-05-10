Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. Ventas also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

NYSE:VTR traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.