Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.52 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $124.52 million and approximately $41.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

