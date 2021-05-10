VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.