Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 122,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $11,046,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 194.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

