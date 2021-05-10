Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce $32.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.88 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $30.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.59 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.45 billion to $138.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,678,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410,760. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

