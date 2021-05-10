Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.22 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $360.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,176 shares of company stock valued at $90,064 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

