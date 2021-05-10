Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $316.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

