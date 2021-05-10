Vertcoin Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $74.20 million and $2.04 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,787.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.37 or 0.07204828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.89 or 0.02451975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00659613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00193918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.15 or 0.00803316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00601945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.00513218 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,959,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.