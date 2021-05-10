Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.8387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.