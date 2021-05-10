VestChain Market Capitalization Tops $13.43 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One VestChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. VestChain has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $65,883.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VestChain has traded up 47% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00107663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.52 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.28 or 0.09192173 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (VEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

