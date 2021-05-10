ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.