Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viad in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.88).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.58. Viad has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,467,000 after purchasing an additional 312,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

