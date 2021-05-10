Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 489,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35. Viant Technology has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.