Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 10.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 47,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,588,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.56 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

