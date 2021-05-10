Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 8.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.90. 515,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,750,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,376.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

