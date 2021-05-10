Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 24,800 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.26% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

