Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,300 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

