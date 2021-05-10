Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 158.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.