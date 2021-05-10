Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.18% of Snap-on worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $251.56 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $252.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.