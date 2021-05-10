Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $65,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.19.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.