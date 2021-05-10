Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $29.97.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $41,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.