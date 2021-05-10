Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.44. Approximately 30,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,227,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

