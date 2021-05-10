Vital Farms (VITL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $20.86 on Monday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635 in the last quarter.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.