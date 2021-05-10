VolitionRx (VNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will be releasing its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, analysts expect VolitionRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNRX opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.67.

VNRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

