Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €230.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €174.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

