Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VWAGY. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VWAGY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

