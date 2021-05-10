W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.03. 675,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.