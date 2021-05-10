W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $460.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

GWW opened at $465.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.36 and a 200 day moving average of $396.26. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $467.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

