Washburn Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming accounts for 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

PENN stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

