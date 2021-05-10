Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 11.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $349.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $349.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

