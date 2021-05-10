Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

