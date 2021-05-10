Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,525 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

