Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

