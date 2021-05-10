Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $142.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

