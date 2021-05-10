Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Munish Nanda Sells 7,883 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.91. 2,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

