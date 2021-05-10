wave edu coin (WEC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $161,153.45 and approximately $114.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00494442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00245013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.31 or 0.01217011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00743911 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.