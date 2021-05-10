Waves Community Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,519.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $11,519.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00607367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00245397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $693.56 or 0.01214790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.45 or 0.00750446 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,946 coins. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

