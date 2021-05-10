We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS opened at $91.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

