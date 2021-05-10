We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,246,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

