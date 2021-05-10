We Are One Seven LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $62.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

