We Are One Seven LLC Takes $228,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $132.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

