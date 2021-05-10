Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ConocoPhillips worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

