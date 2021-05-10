Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.