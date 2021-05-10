Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $501,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of ESML stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

