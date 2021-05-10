Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $351,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

