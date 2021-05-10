Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,825,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $312.49 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $167.91 and a one year high of $316.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

