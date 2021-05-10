Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.82.

