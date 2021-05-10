Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 550 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $97.20 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66.

